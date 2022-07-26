Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $19,048,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $439.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

