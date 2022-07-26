Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

