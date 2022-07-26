Versor Investments LP Buys 9,139 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

