18,700 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

