Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

