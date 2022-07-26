Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

