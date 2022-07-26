Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

