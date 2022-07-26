Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

