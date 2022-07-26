LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.