Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

