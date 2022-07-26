Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 311 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

