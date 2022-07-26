Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Etsy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,130 shares of company stock worth $11,167,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.