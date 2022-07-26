Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $761,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

