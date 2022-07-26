The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.