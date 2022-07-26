Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 301 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

