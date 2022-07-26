Sandy Spring Bank Buys 498 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

