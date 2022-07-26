Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

