Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 11,334 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

