Sandy Spring Bank Has $684,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Strs Ohio raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,761,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.