Sandy Spring Bank Sells 980 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.