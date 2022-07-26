Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 32.7% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

GitLab stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

