Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

