TheStreet Lowers Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to C+

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

