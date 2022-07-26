Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

