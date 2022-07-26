Metis Global Partners LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.