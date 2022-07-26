Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

