14,162 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $585,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $220,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,615,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Halliburton by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

