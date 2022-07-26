PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.65.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

