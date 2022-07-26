Metis Global Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 239,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

