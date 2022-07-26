International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 22,858 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 464.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

