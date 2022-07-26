Metis Global Partners LLC Has $565,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.