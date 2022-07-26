Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $586.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $560.15 and a 200 day moving average of $607.59.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

