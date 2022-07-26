Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $62,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

