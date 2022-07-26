Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 138,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

