Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $282,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

