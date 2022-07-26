Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

YUM stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

