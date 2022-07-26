Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

