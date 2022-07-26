Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,819 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

