NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,466,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $400,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.