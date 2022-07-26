The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 62,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

