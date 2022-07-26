FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dover by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

