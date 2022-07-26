FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.48 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.06. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.