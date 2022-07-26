FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

NUE stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

