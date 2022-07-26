NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

