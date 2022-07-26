Platform Technology Partners Purchases 553 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

