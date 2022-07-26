State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

