KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

