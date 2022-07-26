Torray LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Torray LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 343,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.1% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.