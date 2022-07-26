1,704 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in EQT by 132,239.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 141,496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 4,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

EQT Stock Up 6.5 %

EQT stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.