Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $17.40-$18.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $17.40-18.25 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.35 and a 200 day moving average of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
